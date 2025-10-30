India Ends Australia's ODI WC Streak Of 15 Games, Records Biggest Chase In One Day's To Set Date With South Africa In CWC 2025 Final

India's Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates with her teammates after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket semi final against Australia in Navi Mumbai, | Image: AP

Team India Women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, clinched a historic finish after defeating the undefeated Australia Women in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup semifinal.

The Indian side pulled off a clinical finish as they chased down the target with flair. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored a fine 88, while Jemimah Rodrigues anchored India towards a win in the semifinal over the Alyssa Healy-led AUS-W.

Following the win over the Australian Women's Cricket Team in the semifinal, the Indian Women's Cricket Team made history by setting two significant records in One-Day cricket.

India-W Break Australia-W's Unbeaten ODI CWC Streak By Repeating 2017 Heroics

The Indian Women's cricket team clinched a titanic victory over the Australian women and handed them a taste of defeat for the first time in the ongoing ICC Women's tournament.

Amanjot Kaur struck the match-winning boundary as she sent the full toss off Sutherland through covers for a boundary. The reigning champions, who looked invincible throughout the tournament, were finally humbled by India Women in the semifinals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women have ended Australia's unbeaten 15-match win streak in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

The last time they were defeated before tonight was in 2017, when they lost the semifinal and were knocked out. Guess the team that knocked them out? It was India, and they repeated the heroics in 2025.

Australia Women In The Last 19 ODI World Cup Matches:

Won

Won

Lost vs India-W (2017 Semifinal)

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Won

Lost vs India-W (2025 Semifinal)*

India Women Make History After Chasing Down The Target

The Indian Women's Cricket Team made history after completing the highest chase in a World Cup knockout match (men's and women's) after they chased down the target of 339.

IND-W put up 341/5 on the scoreboard, courtesy of captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues' supreme partnership that set the tone.