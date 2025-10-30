Updated 30 October 2025 at 22:44 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Powers India Into ICC Women's World Cup Final, Harmanpreet Kaur's India-W Knock Defending Champions AUS-W Out
India Women stormed into the ICC World Cup 2025 final, defeating Australia Women in a thrilling chase led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her century with Richa Ghosh during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket semi final match between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium | Image: AP
Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has marched into the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue clinched a thrilling victory over the Alyssa Healy-led Australia Women by 5 wickets at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The Indian side's innings was powered by Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's formidable partnership. The Aussie Women managed to pick up timely wickets to dismantle India's momentum, but the hosts displayed flair as they chased down the target.
More to follow…
