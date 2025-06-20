Vidarbha Star Karun Nair Set To Embark On New Journey With Home State Karnataka, Jitesh Sharma Expected To Join Baroda: Report

Updated 20 June 2025 at 00:03 IST
All eyes will be on Karun Nair when India take on England in the five-match Test series starting on June 20. On the back of a successful domestic campaign with Vidarbha, Nair earned a call-up to the Indian Team.
Riding on Nair's 863 runs, Vidarbha romped their way to the Ranji Trophy title last season, defeating Kerala in the final. But the 33-year-old is reportedly considering leaving Vidrabha next season. As per a Cricbuzz report, Karun Nair is contemplating a return to his home state, Karnataka. Karun's Vidarbha colleague Jitesh Sharma could also leave to join Baroda as per the report. Both were Vidarbha's batting mainstays during the last campaign, and losing them would be a severe blow for the reigning Ranji Trophy champions.
Not only in red-ball, Karun was equally effective in the white ball format, having smashed 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vidarbha finished as runners-up under Nair's leadership in the competition after losing to Karnataka by 36 runs. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) sources confirmed to Cricbuzz that there is a possibility that the India batter could return to his home state. Nair is currently with the Indian Cricket Team and could be named in the starting lineup when India take on England in the first Test at Headingley.
He will be vying for a spot with Sai Sudharsan, with the No. 3 place at stake. Captain Shubman Gill already confirmed he will take the No.4 spot, followed by Rishabh Pant at No. 5. KL Rahul could open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo already showed their capability during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Gill already reiterated that they would very well field an extra pacer in a bid to take 20 wickets and based on that, Shardul Thakur might just get the nod over Nitish Kumar Reddy.
