India Finalise New Fast Bowling Combination As Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Available For 2nd Test At Edgbaston: Report

Updated 30 June 2025 at 17:44 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's availability remains a concern for India in the second Test at Edgbaston. On the back of a harrowing defeat against England in Leeds, the Indian team is feeling the heat as another defeat could derail their plans in this five-match Test series.
Indian opted to go with four pacers, but except for Bumrah, no other bowlers looked impressive at Headingley. Managing Bumrah's workload has been the priority for team management and there have been reports that the fast bowler might skip the second Test in order to keep his freshness for the third Test match at the Lord's.
Speculation about Bumrah's potential absence in the second Test match has become very rife. The fast bowler reportedly had a long chat with Gautam Gambhir during practice and all indications pointed to the Indian speedster missing out on the second Test match in Birmingham. As per various reports, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are likely to retain their place and the selection of 3rd pacer will be a toss-up between Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep will bring in a new perspective to the game with his left-arm bowling, and his ability to swing both ways could prove to be an added boost in English conditions.
India's disastrous fielding effort didn't help their cause and Yashasvi Jaiswal was at the centre as he missed four of them. The young opener was a part of India's slip cordon and dropped both Harry Brook and Ollie Pope, who then went on to record big scores, only adding to the misery. As per a RevSportz report, Jaiswal was not spotted fielding in the slips during the practice session. Karun Nair, alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shubman Gill, were a part of the new looked slip cordon. Sai Sudharsan and Nitish juggled between the 4th slip and gully while KL Rahul and captain Gill also sharpened their act between the 2nd and 3rd slips.
Published 30 June 2025 at 17:44 IST