Yashasvi Jaiswal 'Low On Confidence': Greg Chappell Evaluates Team India's Fielding Performance in Headingley Test

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts as he holds his hand during the play on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

Former India coach Greg Chappell issued a verdict on Team India's performance while fielding and spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal's difficulties. The Indian cricketer dropped multiple catches while fielding, leading to scrutiny among fans. But Chappell believes Jaiswal's struggles were not technical but simply a case of things not going his way on the day.

Greg Chappell Speaks On India's Fielding Woes, Highlights On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Catch Drops

The Indian Cricket Team suffered an abominable defeat at the hands of England in the Headingley Test. The hosts, who won by five wickets after their batting unit, stood like a titan against the Indian bowling unit. Despite picking five wickets, India looked toothless while bowling and also made clinical blunders while fielding. Team India faced issues with their fielding as multiple chances were dropped by the players. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in particular, dropped four catches throughout the play.

Greg Chappell issued a report card on India's fielding performance, expressing that the catch drops did not look technical.

"India dropped several catches in Leeds, and while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja were among those involved, both are usually safe hands. The drops I saw didn't look technical - they just didn't stick. It can happen to the best. That said, Jaiswal gives the impression of being low on confidence, or that he is suffering a hand injury.

"He seems to be hoping to catch them rather than expecting to. One of his missed chances came with him running in from the boundary - a low, skimming catch. For my money, that's one of the hardest in cricket," Greg Chappell wrote in his column in ESPNcricinfo.

Team India Eye Historic First In Birmingham

With the Edgbaston Test happening in two days, all eyes would be on the Indian Cricket Team as they would aim to make history in the second test match.

Team India made their first-ever appearance at Edgbaston in 1967 and have played eight test matches. The Indian side has lost seven, while one match ended in a draw. Shubman Gill would eye a historic first, something that legendary Indian captains have failed to do so in the past.