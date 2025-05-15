India's Former Test Leadership Reunite: Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane Share Wholesome Moment In Chinnaswamy

Team India's former test leadership group reunited at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue's Red-ball stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli were seen interacting with each other as they entered the venue. Both of them met after Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket.

Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane Share A Hearty Moment

Virat Kohli called time on his red-ball career this week, marking the end of his 14-year Test career. The superstar cricketer has been one of the stalwarts in the format and was also an ambassador for Test cricket.

Several eyeballs locked into their TV sets to watch Kohli deliver his aggressive style and lead the side. After making the announcement, Kohli would appear in RCB's remaining fixtures for the IPL 2025 season.

In a video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders on 'X', Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were seen coming out to train at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with their respective sides. Kohli and Rahane were seen interacting with each other and shared a hearty hug before they went their ways to train at the stadium.

The moment they shared was very wholesome, as the fans cherished every second. The video also exhibits that KKR and RCB have started training before the IPL 2025 season resumes.

Who Would Step Up In Virat Kohli's Position?

After Virat Kohli's retirement, a big void is left in the Indian Cricket Team, as they need to step up for the number four spot. Michael Atherton believes that he pities the cricketer who would be named for the position.

"We're not sure who is going to take his place at No. 4 yet, and you kind of pity the person who has to follow because you've just had about 15 years of Kohli and before that, it was Sachin Tendulkar," Atherton said on Sky Sports.