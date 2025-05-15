Not KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer! Wasim Jaffer Backs 25-Year-Old To Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 in Tests

Star batter Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket has caused a big headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as they quickly need to find the 36-year-old at the number four place in the batting order before Team India's upcoming tour of England.

Earlier on Monday, May 12th, Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. The talisman batter said that Test cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

As the BCCI and the team management are in search of the perfect replacement for Kohli, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer suggested a name who can bat at the number four place in the batting lineup.

Jaffer said that KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy while opening, and they should keep in that place. Interestingly, the former cricketer added that youngster Shubman Gill could be the player who can bat at number four in Test cricket.

"KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well as openers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I feel KL should continue to open. Why change something that is not broken... I guess Shubman could be the guy (to bat at No. 4). He opens in white-ball cricket, but in Test cricket, he needs to move down to 4," Wasim Jaffer told ToI.

After bringing an end to his 14-year career in the long-format, Virat Kohli scored 9230 runs at a strike rate of 55.57, and has an average of 46.85 after playing 123 Tests. The 36-year-old made his debut in Test cricket against the West Indies on June 20, 2011.