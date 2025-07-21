The Striking Parallels Between Rishabh Pant and Virender Sehwag: 'There Are Very Few Players Who Can Break Mould Of Test Cricket'

India will seek to level the five-match Test series when they take on England in the 4th Test match in Manchester. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, India failed to get past the finishing line, losing the match by a bare margin of 22 runs.

Rishabh Pant Receives Ultimate Praise

Rishabh Pant has been a pivotal part of India's plans in Test cricket. The Indian vice-captain smashed a brilliant 74 in the first innings at Lord's but could not bring his A game when India needed the most in the second innings. Pant has also been dealing with an injury concern after his fingertips were hit while trying to save a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on the legside.

Aakash Chopra believes there are very few players who can break the conservative barrier in Test cricket and Pant can follow the footsteps of Virender Sehwag. On his YouTube channel, he said, "Rishabh Pant does now what Virender Sehwag and Adam Gilchrist used to do. There are very few players who can break the mould of Test cricket. When someone does that, the opposing team remains stunned.

“When a batter comes to bat, even if it's Viru or Pant, you believe you should set a field that's right for Test cricket, as the 150-year history is weighing down on you, and you think he won't be able to hit this time, although he might have hit last time. When he comes and hits at the start, you are in a dilemma. Very few players have been able to challenge the DNA of Test cricket.”

India Receive Double Blow Ahead of Manchester Test