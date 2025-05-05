India Leave Pakistan Miles Behind In Latest ICC Annual Rankings, Rohit Sharma And Co. Dominate The Charts In Limited Overs

ICC Annual Rankings: The Indian team had a very bittersweet 2024 and experienced very contrasting fortunes. The year 2024 will always be remembered for India's thumping victory in the World T20 and also for how Rohit and his team succumbed in their home conditions against New Zealand.

Team India did win the World T20 unbeaten, but a few months down the line, the Kiwis whitewashed India 3-0 in their own backyard. India played the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series later that year, but the opening Test match in Perth was all that they could win.

India's Test series loss against Australia also played a massive role in them losing an almost certain spot in the World Test Championship 2025 finals. India will now play their next series against England after the culmination of IPL 2025, and it will be their first challenge in the upcoming World Test Championship 2027.

India Dominate ICC's Annual Rankings

Courtesy of India's dominance, they have topped the ODI and T20I list in ICC's annual rankings. India have acquired 124 rating points in the ODI rankings and are followed by New Zealand, who have 109 rating points. Australia and Sri Lanka are in the third and fourth spots, and Pakistan is in the fifth spot.

As far as the T20I rankings are concerned, India are in the top spot with 271 rating points. They are followed by Australia with 262 rating points. England and New Zealand are in the third and fourth spots. Pakistan, courtesy of their dismal show in white-ball cricket, have slipped down to the eighth spot in the annual rankings.

Despite their dominance in white-ball cricket, India's rankings in the longest format speak of a different story altogether. The Asian cricketing juggernauts are in the fourth spot and are behind Australia, England, and South Africa.

India To Kickstart World Test Championship 2027 Against England