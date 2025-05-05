SRH Coach Opens Up On Pacer Mohammed Shami's Poor Form In IPL 2025, Snubs Injury Concerns: 'He's Working Exceptionally Hard'

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday, May 5th.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the ninth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -1.192. The Hyderabad-based franchise played 10 matches so far in the IPL 2025, winning three and conceding seven defeats.

The Sunrisers have displayed a poor performance in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, they have failed to maintain consistency. SRH have won just two matches in their previous five fixtures.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals had a stupendous start to season but they lost momentum in the mid season. The Capitals stand in the fifth place on the IPL 2025 table with 12 points with a net run rate of +0.362.

DC have won six games and conceded four defeats in their 10 IPL 2025 matches. Just like SRH, the Capitals failed to maintain consistency. DC have won just two matches in their past five fixtures.

Daniel Vettori Backs Mohammed Shami Despite Poor Performance In IPL 2025

Before the match between Hyderabad and Delhi, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori opened up on pacer Mohammed Shami's poor form in the ongoing season. The former New Zealand cricketer also confirmed that Shami has no fitness concerns.

The SRH head coach accepted that the ongoing season has not been consistent for Shami. However, he added that the star Indian pacer is 'working exceptionally hard' to get back in form.

"There are no fitness concerns from our end. He's trained and prepared as well as he can. He had high expectations coming into the tournament, especially given how well he bowled in the Champions Trophy... This season, it just hasn't come together for him. He probably hasn’t been the consistent bowler we're used to seeing, which is frustrating for him as well. But he's working exceptionally hard to get things right,” Vettori told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Mohammed Shami's Numbers In IPL