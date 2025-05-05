Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Earns High Praise From Former Indian Cricketer, Calls Him 'Outstanding' Player

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4th.

Punjab Kings star opener Prabhsimran Singh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 91-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 189.58. The 24-year-old smashed 6 fours and 7 sixes while on the crease. The youngster was unlucky to miss his century by just nine runs. He was dismissed by LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi in the 19th over.

Prabhsimran Singh's Stats In IPL

Prabhsimran Singh made his IPL debut in the 2019 season. Since then, he has played 45 matches in the cash-rich tournament, scoring 1193 runs at a strike rate of 154.13 and an average of 26.51. He has slammed one century and seven fifties in his IPL career.

In the ongoing season, the star Punjab Kings batter is in his top form. Prabhsimran has scored 437 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 170.04, and has an average of 39.73. He is also the seventh-highest run-getter in the 18th season of the IPL.

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian spinner Anil Kumble showered praise on Prabhsimran Singh for showing that he can play all the ground—ramp shots. Kumble also lauded the Punjab Kings batter's consistency in the IPL 2025. He further added that the youngster has been 'outstanding' for the Punjab-based franchise.

“He’s certainly shown that he can play all around the ground—ramp shots, pull, hook, reverse slog, sweep—he’s got it all. What’s been exceptional this season is his consistency. In the last three games, he’s delivered—today he was dropped on 21 but carried on, made it count, and ensured his runs mattered deep into the innings. He’s been outstanding for Punjab,” Anil Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Punjab Kings Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Following the win over Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 15 points and have a net run rate of +0.376. The Kings have played 11 matches so far, winning seven and conceding three defeats.