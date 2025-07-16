West Indies Star Andre Russell Set To Retire From International Cricket After 2nd T20I Against Australia: Report

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is all set to announce his retirement from international cricket after the 1st T20I against Australia on Wednesday. As per ESPN Cricinfo, the KKR star will follow the footsteps of Nicholas Pooran and will bid adieu to international cricket after the first two T20I matches against Australia.

Andre Russell Set To Retire From International Cricket

The report stated that the 37-year-old will play the first two of the five matches, which are scheduled to take place at Sabina Park, his home ground. This means Russell will not be a part of the 2026 T20 World Cup next year, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Russell has only been participating in T20I matches for the last six years, and he wasn't a part of the Test squad which recently faced huge humiliation at the hands of Australia.

Russel was a part of the T20I World Cup-winning squad in 2012 and 2016, and he will be a big miss should he decide to step aside from international cricket.

Andre Russell Has Been A KKR Loyalist In IPL

Russell has been an avid part of the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2014 setup since 2014 and helped the side lift two IPL trophies. The 37-year-old allrounder didn't have a good outing last season as the 2024 champions failed to reach the IPL playoffs, Russell has remained a pivotal part of the IPL franchise, and it remains to be seen whether he will be retained by them.

He has amassed 2651 runs in IPL while picking up 124 wickets in the proceedings. Ruseel also played for KKR's sister franchise in other major leagues.

West Indies T20I Squad Against Australia