Team India To Begin Groundwork For 4th Test At Old Trafford, Players To Commence Training On This Date

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, is set to begin their training for their upcoming challenge against England in Manchester. After the visiting side's defeat at Lord's, the squad has received some rest. The Men in Blue's itinerary has been officially revealed, which reveals that they will stay in London for some time.

Team India Set To Train In Beckenham Before 4th Test vs England

Team India suffered a grisly defeat at the hands of England in the third test match at Lord's. Despite putting in all the efforts and fighting till the last day of play, the Shubman Gill-led fell short of just 22 runs. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Indian side, and they would aim to bounce back in the remaining two matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

After Team India's Royal Meet with King Charles III on 15th July, they are expected to stay in London for a while. As said on the Star Sports' Follow The Blues, the Shubman Gill-led Indian Cricket Team gets a rest day on July 16. The grind begins on July 17, when Team India begins training for the fourth test match in Beckenham. The training session would also give a hint at the playing combination for the upcoming test match in Manchester.

On July 19, 2025, the Indian Cricket Team will begin their voyage to Manchester from London, and two training sessions will take place after their arrival.

The Stakes Would Be High For India At Old Trafford

It would be an all-or-nothing chance for the Indian Cricket Team, as the upcoming match would have a tremendous impact on the winner of the series. England needs one more win to seal a win, while India could level things up once again with a win in Manchester.

Given that the stakes would be high on the fourth test match, the Indian Cricket Team would aim to leave no stone unturned to secure a win. As per Sky Sports, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are expected to be a part of the fourth test match. Both players could give a significant boost to the team's chances of winning the match.