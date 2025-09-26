India Make Two Changes Against Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah And Shivam Dube Rested Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Final

India have made two changes as they face Sri Lanka in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4s fixture in Dubai. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka has won the toss and has decided to bowl first.

Suryakumar Yadav announced two changes in the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube have made way for Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. India have already qualified for the final while Sri Lanka have crashed out of the tournament already.

India are the defending Asian champion and ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, this continental stage could be regarded as the dress rehearsal. The Men In Blue have displayed dominant cricket throughout the season and have been unbeaten so far in the tournament.

Kuldeep Yadav has been in sensational form and is topping the charts with 22 wickets so far.

India Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.