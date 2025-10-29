'India Need it Now...': Smriti Mandhana Asked to Repeat Rohit Sharma's Incredible Feat in Women's WC Semi-Final vs Australia

Women's World Cup 2025, India vs Australia: In a little over 24 hours from now, the Indian team will lock horns with Australia in one of their most important games of the cricketing calendar - it is the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. Expectations would be huge from India's premier batter Smriti Mandhana as she has been in ominous touch. Can she continue her good run with the bat in the all-important semi-final? Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra was recently asked in a show on Sportstar over how will Pratika Rawal's absence hurt the side's chances and Smriti Mandhana. To that, Reema reckoned for India to do well, Mandhana needs to play all 50 overs and make an impact like Rohit Sharma. She has asked Mandhana to hit a double hundred.

‘She has to score a century for herself and a century for Pratika’

"Rohit Sharma has scored double centuries in ODIs. Smriti has to do the same thing. She has to score a century for herself and a century for Pratika. The responsibility will be there. However, it's something that is not in anyone's hands," she responded.

"You have the bat in your hand and the 50 overs in front of you. You are scoring 110-120, score a little more than that. Smriti has to play 50 overs and she can do that. She was the first player to score a double century in domestic cricket. If she could do it then, India need it now," Malhotra observed.

Mouthwatering Clash Beckons

Over the years, the Indian women's cricket team has come a long way and now are considered to be one of the prime contenders to clinch the World Cup silverware.

