Shreyas Iyer's Sister to Join Him in Sydney; BCCI Makes Arrangements: REPORT

Shreyas Iyer Injury: Things are certainly looking up for Shreyas Iyer. He has undergone the surgery after picking up an injury during the third and final ODI in Sydney. He picked up the injury while taking the catch of Alex Carey at point. He was in the ICU, but is now out of it. In a heartwarming move, it is learnt that the Board of Control of Cricket in India is making arrangements for Shreyas Iyer's sister Shrestha to fly to Sydney to be with him.

‘BCCI has done its best’

As per the same report in the Times of India, Iyer's sister would be there with him soon to help him out. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that Dr Rizwan Khan, the Indian team doctor remains in Sydney to assist Iyer. He also added that Iyer has been admitted to one of the best hospitals in the city and there is nothing to worry about.

“The BCCI has done its best to help Shreyas out. The BCCI’s doctor (Rizwan) is totally focused on Iyer’s treatment and recovery there. Shreyas has been put up in the best hospital in Sydney (St Vincent’s Hospital),” Saikia said to the national daily.

Advertisement

Will Iyer Return For SA ODIs?

There is no clarity over how long will Iyer take to recover completely and hence the ODI series against South Africa which takes place in roughly a month may not see the prolific batter make his comeback as it is highly unlikely. Iyer is the vice-captain of the ODI side and a very important cog in the wheel. One thing is for certain, his hopes of somehow making the T20 squad before the World Cup has gone for a toss.