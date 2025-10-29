Shreyas Iyer 'Already Joking With Nurses' in Sydney Hospital; Latest Medical Update Makes Positive Revelation: REPORT

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: There is good news for Shreyas Iyer fans. Things are now looking up for the India's ODI vice-captain in Sydney after he picked up an injury in the third and final ODI at the SCG. He picked up the injury while taking a catch. After taking the catch, he was in excruciating pain and had to be taken off the ground. In the dressing-room his situation worsened and he had to be immediately be taken to a nearby hospital in Sydney. After that, he was in the ICU. After the completion of his surgery, he is now out of the ICU.

Iyer Recovering Well

The latest report claims that he has been joking with the nurses in the Sydney hospital which invariably means that he is recovering well and that is great news for his fans. As per a report in TOI, Iyer has been talking, smiling and also joking with the staff in the hospital.

In a heartwarming move by the Board of Control of Cricket in India, arrangements are being made for Iyer's sister Sreshtha to fly to Sydney to be with the cricketer. In all likelihood, she will fly out on Wednesday to join her brother in Sydney.

SKY Confirmed Iyer is Doing Well

Not long back, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Iyer is doing well when he was asked about the cricketer's health during a press conference ahead of the five-match T20 series that starts on Wednesday (October 29). Fans would be hoping that he recovers soon and gets back on the field representing the country soon. It would be unlikely that he makes the side for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa at home which starts from November 30.