India Not Favourites vs England? Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Amir Makes Random Prediction Ahead of T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final

T20 WC 2026: It is match-day minus two and speculations are rife over who will win - will it be India or England? While speculations are rife over who would win, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has made a bizarre prediction. As per Amir, India has not been fielding well and will not start favourites in the much-awaited contest.

‘India are still not hot favourites’

"If I analyse it from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket. Check their fielding. They have dropped at least 3-4 catches and fumbled on the field. Every bowler, except for (Jasprit) Bumrah has gone for runs. I told you that (Hardik) Pandya never performs against big teams. He went for 40 runs in his 4 overs. West Indies also went after Varun Chakravarthy and the teams in the semifinals play well against spinners. I believe that India are still not hot favourites in the tournament," Amir said on Pakistan TV show Haarna Mana Hai.

For the unversed, Amir had earlier predicted that India will not make it to the semi-final. His random prediction was that South Africa and West Indies would get the better of the defending champions.

Ind vs Eng - Who Hold Edge?

It is difficult to choose between the two as both the sides are well-matched and formidable. Given the fact that the Indian team will be playing at home may give them slight advantage. It is expected to be a high-scoring affair between the two sides and the toss would be mighty crucial considering it is a semi-final clash. The much-awaited game takes place on March 5 and the Wankhede stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters.