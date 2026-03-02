WATCH | Suryakumar Yadav's Heartwarming Gesture For Sanju Samson After India Make T20 WC Semi-Final Goes Viral

India vs West Indies: The night at the Eden Gardens on Sunday belonged to Sanju Samson as he powered India to a massive win in the T20 World Cup. Samson hit a brilliant 97* off 50 balls to take his side over the line in a virtual quarter-final chasing a challenging 196 to win. Samson held his nerves and showed why he is so highly-rated. He never allowed pressure to get the better of him during his knock and that kept the nerves in the dressing-room clam.

But it is what captain Suryakumar Yadav did after Samson hit the winning runs stole the show. After the win, Suryakumar walked up to Samson and bowed in front of him out of sheer respect. The moment is winning hearts. Here is the clip.

An elated Suryakumar said “It is a great feeling,” after the five-wicket victory, calling it the kind of night that tests dressing-room depth as much as skills. “As everyone said, it was a ‘do or die’. The way the boys showed character was great to see.”

Samson received praise from all quarters, not just Suryakumar, even coach Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on the opener.

"Sanju Samson is a world-class player; he stepped up for India when it was needed the most," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference.

