India-Pakistan Tension Puts Asia Cup 2025 in Doubt as BCCI Threatens to Boycott ACC AGM

Asia Cup 2025: Time is running out and the speculations are growing as cloud looms over the future of Asia Cup 2025. And all of this is happening primarily because of existing tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control of Cricket in India has made it clear they do not want to travel to Dhaka for the Asia Cricket Council AGM. The meeting was important as the schedule and venues of the Asia Cup 2025 were to be discussed.

Will ACC AGM Stand Invalid?

Actually, if the ACC proceeds with the AGM sans BCCI, then the meeting could very well stand invalid.

The rule states that the ACC would need at least three permanent members to reach a quorum. While the PCB has found backing in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the BCCI has support from Sri Lanka Cricket and the Afghanistan Cricket Board. In addition, an ACC AGM needs at least 10 associate members. Unfortunately, the PCB hasn’t received that support yet. Now, that puts BCCI in a position of advantage.

Reports suggest that the ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi visited Kabul trying to woo Afghanistan Cricket Board, but that did not work. ACB completely committed towards supporting the BCCI.

Can Asia Cup 2025 Happen Sans India?

To be honest, if that happens, the revenue would take a massive hit. It is no secret that the Indian cricketers are extremely popular and fans would pay to watch them, so if they are not there - advertisers and sponsors may not step forward in a big way. No board or institution would like to run in losses.