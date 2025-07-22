Shubman Gill Accused of Copying Virat Kohli: Ex-India Cricketer Notices Strange Change in India Captain Since IPL

India vs England: Shubman Gill has faced criticism since India lost at Lord's. Time and again in the ongoing England tour, Gill has been accused of copying Virat Kohli. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary is the latest to have joined the bandwagon. As per Tiwary, Gill is trying to be like Kohli from the last tour of England.

‘He is trying to copy what Virat did last time’

"I don't like the way captain Gill is going about things. I think he is trying to copy what Virat did last time. And as a result, it is not helping his batting. Ever since he became a captain in the IPL, I have noticed that he is getting into an aggressive mindset, and having animated chats with umpires. It was unlike Gill. He doesn't need to show that kind of aggression, and doesn't have to prove anything," he told Hindustan Times.

“He can stick to his style of being aggressive. It doesn't mean that you have to always give it back verbally. Aggression can also be shown by winning Test matches. India could have easily led the series 2-1. Such aggression is not good for the game, especially from the captain of the Indian cricket team,” he added.

Can India Bounce Back at Manchester?

Of course, they can. May be a little bit of their confidence would have taken a hit, but they are professionals, they have seen it all - and hence they should be mentally ready to face the challenge.

