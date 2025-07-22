'They Backed Out, Not...': 'Desperate' Pakistan Stoop to New Low After WCL 2025 Match Gets Called-Off; Refuse to Share Points

India vs Pakistan: The Pakistan Champions team still cannot digest the fact that the match against their Indian counterparts as part of the ongoing World Championships of Legends got called-off. The latest is that the Pakistan Champions are demanding full points for the match and refuse to share them. The Pakistani argument is lame. They claim that they were not the ones who backed out, instead, they wanted to play.

‘India Champions team are not at fault’

Speaking about the clash, WCL sources told ANI, "WCL have conveyed to England and Wales Cricket Board that they, as organisers, were not able to conduct this match. The India Champions team are not at fault. Pakistan Champions team are not willing to share points because they are saying that it is India who backed out, not them."

As per reports, a number of top former cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan among others withdrew from the match hours before.

What Pak Champs Owner Said…

Meanwhile, a day after the game was called -off, Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan had spoke much on the same lines, saying his side deserve the two points after India refused to play against them.

"If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then. And as for this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules," he said.

India Champions play their South African counterparts on Tuesday.