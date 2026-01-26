India Poised To Face South Africa In Warm-Up Action Before Kicking Off ICC T20 World Cup Campaign: Report

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrates the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati | Image: AP

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is expected to be in action against the 2024 World Cup runner-ups, South Africa, in a pre-tournament warm-up clash.

With the T20 World Cup being just a few days away, all the teams are expected to arrive in India and Sri Lanka to get accustomed to the conditions.

The Men in Blue are the defending champions and will defend the title on their home soil. No team has been able to successfully defend the title at home, and the Indian cricket team has a chance to make history in the competition.

India To Face South Africa In Pre-T20 World Cup Warm-Up fixture

According to Cricbuzz, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team would depart from Thiruvananthapuram on February 1 after the completion of the T20I series against New Zealand.

The Indian camp will report to Mumbai on February 3, and the warm-up fixture against South Africa will take place on February 4 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium.

The India-South Africa warm-up would be the hosts' only practice fixture before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The report added that the plans should remain so, and sources with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have acknowledged the fixture. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to make the warm-up fixtures official.

ICC Yet To Announce Warm-Up Fixtures

Warm-up fixtures have been a pre-tournament tradition ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, and they have yet to make the fixtures public. An official word from the Council is expected by Monday evening.

Defending champions India are part of Group A, featuring Namibia, the Netherlands, Pakistan and the United States of America. Runner-up South Africa is pitted in Group D with Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the UAE.