India Suffer Major Setback Ahead of T20 World Cup, Tilak Varma To Miss last Two T20Is Against New Zealand

Tilak Varma's return to the pitch has been further delayed and the Indian batter will miss the last two T20I matches against New Zealand. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, this proves to be a major setback for the Men In Blue who will start their T20 World Cup defence against USA on february 7.

BCCI confirmed Tilak is expected to join the squad in Mumbai on the eve of the T20 World Cup. An official statement confirmed the development.

"India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series.

"Tilak will link up with the squad in Mumbai once he has regained full match fitness on 3rd February, ahead of India’s warm-up match for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

