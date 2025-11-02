India Release Kuldeep Yadav From T20I Squad; Wrist-Spinner To Gear Up For South Africa Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially released Kuldeep Yadav from the India T20I squad, which is currently touring Australia. The Indian wrist spinner will return to the country and begin preparations for the upcoming South Africa Tests at home.

Following India's white-ball tour of Australia, a new challenge awaits at home as World Test Champions South Africa will arrive in the country for an all-format bilateral, starting with a Test series.

With the South Africa Tests closing in, the BCCI has made a key decision to keep the players red-ball ready for the upcoming challenge. They have opted for a Josh Hazlewood-like approach with Kuldeep Yadav, who has been released from the India T20I squad.

The statement from the BCCI has shared details on Kuldeep Yadav's release, pointing out that the decision to release the Indian wrist spinner was to provide him time to prepare for red-ball cricket.

“The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming IDFC First Bank two-match Test series against South Africa,” the BCCI wrote in a statement on ‘X’

India’s updated squad for 4th and 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Kuldeep Yadav To Join India A To Gear Up For Test Cricket

Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the India A squad, which faces South Africa A in the second match of the unofficial Tests in Bengaluru.

Upon his return to India, Kuldeep will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and he could feature in India A's playing XI for the second unofficial Test.