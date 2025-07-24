'Injured' Rishabh Pant Will Not Bat in 4th Test Anymore? Ex-England Captain Michael Atherton Passes Scary Remark

India vs England: Wicketkeeper and vice captain of the Indian team, Rishabh Pant, picked up an injury and had to be carried off the field on the opening day at Old Trafford. He had to be carried off on a golf cart which means he could not put any weight on his right foot and that is scary. Pant was batting fluently on 37* and while he was there, India seemed to have had an upper hand in the contest.

While the world, and especially Indian fans wait for an update on Pant's injury, former England captain Michael Atherton reckons the injury could be very serious. He feels the cart had to take him off is not the right signal.

‘You don’t get carted off’

"If Pant is out of the game, out of the series, that's a massive blow for India. And that 264 for 4 becomes 264 for 5 with the new ball due,” he said Mon Sky Sports. “Potential to knock India over reasonably swiftly tomorrow. If he comes back and bats, then he could change the game again tomorrow. So there's that uncertainty. We don't know. It looked quite a serious injury.

"You don’t get carted off in a golf cart if it’s not a serious injury,” Atherton said.

Even-Stevens After Day 1

An early stumps was called off due to bad light on Day 1 in the Manchester Test. India had a decent day, after crucial knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), KL Rahul (46), and Sai Sudharsan (61). England are yet to take the new ball which they certainly will on Day 2 and hence the first hour becomes extremely important.