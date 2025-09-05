Sophie Molineux Makes Her Return, Alyssa Healy Named Captain As Australia Announce 15-Member Squad For Women's World Cup 2025

Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Image: ANI

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The defending champions, Australia, revealed their 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

The Women's World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, from September 30 to November 2.

The Aussies will begin their campaign in the prestigious ICC event on October 1, against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Just before the start of their title-defending campaign in the Women's World Cup 2025, Australia received a major boost as spinners Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham were included in the squad after they recovered from their injuries.

Sophie Molineux's Numbers In ODIs

Molineux played her last ODI match back on December 11, 2024; following that, she has been out of the field. The 27-year-old's return will help Australia's spin attack to gain strength. Molineux appeared in 13 ODIs and bagged 23 wickets at an economy rate of 3.29 and a bowling average of 14.39.

Georgia Wareham's Stats In ODIs

On the other hand, Wareham played her last ODI game back on January 17, 2025. She is set to make her comeback in the 50-over format in the upcoming extravagant tournament.

The 26-year-old played 42 ODIs and 37 innings, picking 45 wickets at an economy rate of 4.28 and a bowling average of 26.24.

The Australian squad will be led by Alyssa Healy in the Women's World Cup 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter played 115 ODIs and 103 innings, scoring 3198 runs at an average of 34.76 and a strike rate of 97.67. Healy has five centuries and 18 fifties in the 50-over format.

During the Ashes 2024, Healy sustained a foot injury and played an unbeaten 137-run knock from 85 balls in her return against India A, last month.