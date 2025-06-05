Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Press Conference FREE Live Streaming, India Tour of England: When And Where Will There be TV Telecast

Gautam Gambhir PC Live Streaming: With a couple of weeks still to go for the start of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds, India head coach and newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill are scheduled to meet the press for an interaction. The Indian cricketers, most of the, have reached the UK and are part of the ‘A’ squad that plays two warm-up games and an intra-squad game before the main Test.

Team India in Transition

India are a team in transition following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. For the unversed, Ravi Ashwin is also not there. The Test series will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle and both teams will look to get off to a winning start.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference - All You Need to Know

When is the Team India presser?

The Team India presser is going to take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

What time will the Team India presser begin?

The Team India Press conference starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Team India PC take place?

The Team India PC takes place at the BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Fourth Floor, Mumbai.

Who will address the Team India PC?

India captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir are in all likelihood going to address the press. This will be their first official media interaction together ahead of the England tour.