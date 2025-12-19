India's Predicted 2026 T20 World Cup Squad Featuring Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson

2026 T20 World Cup: In a little over 24 hours, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to announce the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Speculations are rife over who would make it and who would miss out. Amid all speculations, most of the talk is around Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson. Both are openers, but Gill has been preferred over Samson in recent times as the former is also the vice-captain of the side. But, Gill's form has been a big problem and that has been the biggest talking point as some reckon Samson should be preferred at the top over him.

Will Rinku Miss Out?

In all probability, Rinku may be left heartbroken as he may not may it to the final squad. He has been in good form throughout the domestic season and would have been hopeful of making it. Another problem that the side is facing ahead of the selection is captain Suryakumar Yadav's form. He has not been doing justice to his potential and as he said, he too knows that. He recently confessed that he feels he is hitting the ball well and he feels he is one knock away from striking back good form. The T20 WC starts in the month of February and India, the defending champions, will co-host it with Sri Lanka.