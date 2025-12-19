Sanju Samson Likely to Replace Injured Shubman Gill; India's Predicted Playing XI For 5th T20I at NMS

Ind vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India get ready to take on South Africa one final time in the ongoing tour on Friday. The fifth and final T20I would be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. While Team India have a 2-1 lead, they would like to cap off the bilateral series with a win. But what will hurt India's chances in the absence of vice-captain Shubman Gill, as he has a good record at the vneue. His only T20I century came at the NMS. He has picked up a toe injury and may not be available for the game. Reports claim he has traveled with the team to Ahmedabad.

Golden Opportunity For Samson

In all probability, Sanju Samson would be made to open in the Ahmedabad T20I and that would be a big opportunity for him to get some runs and show his value. Gill has not been in good form and with the T20 WC coming up, Samson could cash-in on the chance.

Traditionally, Ahmedabad produces high-scoring affairs and the match on Friday is expected to deliver the same with both sides loaded with some big names. There is something to look forward to for opener Abhishek Sharma. He is 47 runs away from edging Virat Kohli's 2016 record of 1614 runs - the most by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20 cricket.

Toss would be important as dew is expected to play a role in the game.

Ind vs SA Predicted XIs

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakarvarthy