Kapil Dev Demeans Gautam Gambhir; Labels Him As 'Manager', Not 'Coach'

Kapil Dev has fired shots at Gautam Gambhir, raising questions about his coaching technique. The 1983 World Cup winner insisted nowadays it's all about effectively managing the players, not coaching them in a traditional way.

Kapil Dev Slams Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir has been the subject of criticism following India's recent performance, as the constant chopping and changing in the team seems to have not gone down well.

At the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session, he said, "Today that word called a coach... 'coach' is a very common word today. Gautam Gambhir can't be a coach. He can be a manager of the team," Kapil said at the Indian Chamber of Commerce ICC Centenary Session.

“When you say coach, coach is where I learn in school and college. Those were the people, my coaches there. They could manage me.”

India's Shubman Gill Conundrum Ahead of T20 World Cup

India's constant changes in the batting order have received severe criticism in the past few weeks. Sanju Samson is no longer the preferred choice as Shubman Gill has become Abhishek Sharma's opening partner in T20Is. The Indian ODI captain's struggle in the shortest format has become very evident and he has also been ruled out of the remaining T20I matches due to injury concerns.

With the T20 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Saturday, it remains to be seen how things will