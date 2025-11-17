India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test at Guwahati vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is Fit; Sai Sudarshan For Washington Sundar

Ind vs SA: Captain Shubman Gill picked up a freak neck injury in the first essay at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the opening Test versus South Africa and that proved to be costly. India lost the Test and are now trailing 0-1 in the two-match Test series. With the second and the final Test at Guwahati coming up, India will have to win to avoid an embarrassing whitewash. While Gill has been released from the hospital in Kolkata, it is still unsure he features in the second Test or not. Multiple reports suggest that he has been advised rest for 4-5 days, which means his participation would be touch and go. Assuming Gill will feature in Guwahati, let us look at India's playing XI that could be fielded for the game.

Will Sudarshan Replace Sundar at No. 3?

In Tests, usually it is the specialists who are preferred. But in the opening Test in Kolkata, coach Gautam Gambhir picked Washington Sundar over Sai Sudarshan for the No. 3 spot. While Sundar did no wrong at that number with the bat, yet the decision to ignore a specialist batter Sudarshan during the game was criticised. Sundar scored 29 and 31 in his two outings at No. 3 in a low-scoring game.

The logic behind picking Sundar is not clear till now. In case, he was picked because of his ability to bowl as well, then the question is - why did he get to bowl only one over in the Test? Did Gambhir get it wrong - yes, in all probability. This is the only change that is expected in Guwahati.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gill Released From Kolkata Hospital Days After Sustaining Neck Injury

India's Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar/Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj