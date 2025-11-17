Updated 17 November 2025 at 09:54 IST
T20 Mindset? Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir is Failing as India's Test Coach
Ind vs SA: India lost the opening Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and now the daggers are out for Gautam Gambhir.
Ind vs SA: Apart from drawing the Test series in England and beating a weak West Indies side at home, India coach Gautam Gambhir does not have much to show when it comes to red-ball cricket. The two forgettable moments during Gambhir's tenure thus far would be India's humiliating whitewash against New Zealand and more recently, the loss against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For years, India have been extremely dominating at home and hence most traveling teams consider it to be the final frontier. But now, it seems like it has been breached. Is Gambhir to be blamed for it because he is the coach of the team and has to own the decisions he makes - yes.
Gambhir is Failing as a Test Coach?
Gambhir, during his playing days, was considered a better white-ball player than the other way around. No doubt, he has played 58 Tests and that is a lot, yet he was excelling more in white-ball cricket comparatively.
