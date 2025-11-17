T20 Mindset? Reasons Why Gautam Gambhir is Failing as India's Test Coach

Ind vs SA: Apart from drawing the Test series in England and beating a weak West Indies side at home, India coach Gautam Gambhir does not have much to show when it comes to red-ball cricket. The two forgettable moments during Gambhir's tenure thus far would be India's humiliating whitewash against New Zealand and more recently, the loss against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For years, India have been extremely dominating at home and hence most traveling teams consider it to be the final frontier. But now, it seems like it has been breached. Is Gambhir to be blamed for it because he is the coach of the team and has to own the decisions he makes - yes.