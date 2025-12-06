Yashasvi Jaiswal & Virat Kohli Star in India’s Nine-Wicket Rout of South Africa, Swing Series Win 2-1

The KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team have clinched a comprehensive victory over South Africa. At the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the fans were treated to a brilliant showcase from the Indian cricketers. The Men in Blue's nine-wicket win over the Proteas Men has helped them secure a 2-1 lead to win the One-Day series.