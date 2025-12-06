Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal & Virat Kohli Star in India’s Nine-Wicket Rout of South Africa, Swing Series Win 2-1

Updated 6 December 2025 at 20:56 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal & Virat Kohli Star in India’s Nine-Wicket Rout of South Africa, Swing Series Win 2-1

India, led by KL Rahul, crushed South Africa by nine wickets in Vizag to seal a 2-1 ODI series win, thrilling fans with a dominant display at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Pavitra Shome
Follow : Google News Icon  
Team India
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

The KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team have clinched a comprehensive victory over South Africa. At the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the fans were treated to a brilliant showcase from the Indian cricketers. The Men in Blue's nine-wicket win over the Proteas Men has helped them secure a 2-1 lead to win the One-Day series.

Advertisement

More to follow…

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 6 December 2025 at 20:49 IST