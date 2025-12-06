Updated 6 December 2025 at 20:56 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal & Virat Kohli Star in India’s Nine-Wicket Rout of South Africa, Swing Series Win 2-1
India, led by KL Rahul, crushed South Africa by nine wickets in Vizag to seal a 2-1 ODI series win, thrilling fans with a dominant display at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP
The KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team have clinched a comprehensive victory over South Africa. At the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, the fans were treated to a brilliant showcase from the Indian cricketers. The Men in Blue's nine-wicket win over the Proteas Men has helped them secure a 2-1 lead to win the One-Day series.
