Why Is India Playing Pakistan? BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla Ducks Republic’s Question

Amid reports of the India versus Pakistan clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, Republic TV journalist questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on why the two nations will play against each other despite the hostile relations.

Earlier on Friday, July 25th, Rajeev Shukla ducked the questions asked by Republic TV on why India will be playing Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2025, in spite of the tensions between the two countries.

According to media reports, India will square off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. There was an expectation that India would boycott the upcoming cricket event organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Not just India will be taking part in the tournament, but media reports have confirmed that both India and Pakistan will be drawn into the same group of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Which means, India will play against Pakistan at least once despite the two nations going into a war recently.

26 Innocent Civilians Lost Lives In Pahalgam Terror Attack

India and Pakistan have always had a bitter relationship. However, it worsened after the Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22nd in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the terrorist attack carried out by the Pakistan-sponsored militant group, The Resistance Front (TRF), 26 innocent civilians were killed.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7th, which targeted the terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

In the Operation Sindoor, nine major terrorist camps were targeted.