India Squad Touches Down In Bhubaneswar For T20I Series Opener Against South Africa

The Indian Cricket Team have arrived in the Eastern region of Odisha for the next set of action in the ongoing all-format tour against South Africa at home.

After being whitewashed in the two-match Test series, Team India turned things around after securing a 2-1 series win over South Africa. The first two matches were a thriller, but the Men in Blue utterly dominated in the third fixture to clinch a series triumph.

Team India & South Africa Arrive In Bhubaneswar For Series Opener T20I

All eyes are now on the third part of the South Africa tour, which is the shortest format of the game. The series opener of the five-match T20I series between the Men in Blue and the Proteas will take place in Odisha.

Ahead of the limited-overs clash, players and members of the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team arrived in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Stars like Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, & Kuldeep Yadav, and head coach Gautam Gambhir arrived at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. They received a warm reception from the hotel staff.

Players and officials of the South African men's cricket team also arrived at the same hotel as the Indian cricket team. Additionally, security arrangements are heightened around the team hotel during the team's stay.

OCA President Assures Preparedness Of Barabati Stadium For Upcoming T20I Clash

Following India and South Africa's arrival in Bhubaneswar, they are expected to undergo training on Monday. Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, President of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), has revealed that training sessions for both teams are scheduled to take place at the Barabati Stadium on Monday.

The OCA President has also assured the stadium's preparedness in Cuttack. He revealed that the venue is fully prepared, and all arrangements are in place to host the T20I action. He also emphasised that the cricket-loving fans will enjoy the match at the venue.