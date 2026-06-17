India Star Rohit Sharma Creates List A History With Batting Masterclass Against Afghanistan In Lucknow

Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma completed 14,000 runs in List A cricket, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so.

Rohit registered the milestone during his side's second ODI against Afghanistan. The 'Hitman' looked in a good touch, scoring 48 in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes at a strike rate of over 123.

Now, Rohit has 14,038 runs in List A cricket across 356 matches with 37 centuries, which are the one-dayers taking place across all levels, be it in international or state/domestic cricket.

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The top run-getter for India in List A is Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, with 21,999 runs in 551 matches, with 60 centuries, followed by Virat Kohli (16,447 runs), Sourav Ganguly (15,622 runs) and Rahul Dravid (15,271 runs).

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field first.

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Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helped India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

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Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.