Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun's Wedding, Expresses Gratitude For Blessing Young Couple

On February 10, 2026, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar took to social media share glimpses of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Sachin Tendulkar met with PM Modi to invite him to his son Arjun's wedding to Saaniya Chandok, which is scheduled for March.

Sachin Tendulkar personally visited PM Narendra Modi to extend the invitation. He was accompanied by his wife, Anjali, son Arjun, daughter Sara, and would-be daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok, and her family. For the unversed, Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun got engaged to Saaniya in August 2025 and are reportedly set to tie the knot in March 2026.

Arjun Tendulkar is set to marry Saaniya Chandok, who is the daughter of a successful entrepreneur and comes from a prominent background. According to reports, she is the granddaughter of well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai and has reportedly been a close part of the Tendulkar inner circle for quite some time.

In his social media post, the cricket great expressed his gratitude toward the Prime Minister for offering his blessings and life advice to the young couple. He wrote, "We were honoured to invite Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you, Modi ji, for your blessings and thoughtful advice for the young couple."

