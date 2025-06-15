'You Are Missed, Baba': Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Shares Heartwarming Post On Father's Day

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for his dad, Ramesh Tendulkar, and remembered him on Father's Day.

Sachin Tendulkar's late father, Ramesh Tendulkar, passed away during the ODI World Cup in 1999, forcing the Indian Cricketer to leave the tournament midway and fly back to the country from England to perform his father's last rites.

After the cremation of Ramesh Tendulkar, Sachin later joined his teammates in England and scored a stupendous hundred. Unfortunately, Team India's voyage came to an end in the Super Eighth after a defeat against New Zealand in the 1999 ODI World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Note On Father's Day

On Sunday, June 15th, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle, saying that his father was the first who believed in the former cricketer than the world did.

"Before the applause, before the centuries, there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did. I carry his calm, his grace, and his love in every step. Happy Father’s Day. You are missed, Baba," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Sachin Tendulkar's Elusive Stats In Cricket With The Indian Cricket Team

Sachin Tendulkar is considered one of the greatest cricketers the sport has ever produced. The 52-year-old has some elusive records under his belt, which are hard to break. Sachin made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989. Following that, he has 200 long-format matches and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78.

The Master Blaster played his maiden ODI match in 1989 against Pakistan. Following that, he has played 463 50-over matches, scoring 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.