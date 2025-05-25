'Always Very Aggressive': India's Test Skipper Shubman Gill Underlines Biggest Difference Between Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Captaincy

IND vs ENG Test series: The Indian team is all set to start its World Test Championship 2027 with a tour to England. The five-match Test series against England starts after the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced India's Test squad for the Indian tour with Shubman Gill as the skipper and Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

It has been eighteen long years since India won a Test series against England in England. The last time India won away against England was in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, the same man who also went on to play a pivotal role in shaping Shubman Gill's career. Rahul Dravid was the Head Coach of India's U-19 World Cup Team that had the likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw in it.

Shubman Gill Differentiates Between Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Leadership

Shubman Gill became the 37th player to lead India in the longest format of the game. Under Gill, the Indian cricket team will have a very herculean task ahead of them to defeat England in English conditions. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. Gill recently spoke about what differentiates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as Test skippers. 'Virat Bhai was always very aggressive. Always wanting to lead from the front with hunger and passion.

Whereas Rohit Bhai was also aggressive, but you might not see that in their reaction or on their expressions, but he was also someone who was always very attacking on the field', said Shubman in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handles.

India Yet To Decide Their Number Four