'We Have That Blueprint': Shubman Gill Confident For England Tour Despite Leading Young And Inexperienced Team For Five Match Test Series

The squad for the upcoming five match test series between India and England was announced on 24th May 2025 as a new age dawned on Indian Test cricket. This will be the first Test tour India will be embarking on after the retirements of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom recently announced their retirements from the longest format of the sport. Shubman Gill was named as the new captain of India in red ball cricket. As the England tour nears, Shubman Gill in an interview with the BCCI recently opened up on his plans for the massive series.

Shubman Gill On India's Blueprint To Win Tests Away From Home

Shubman Gill during an interview with the BCCI opened up on several topics as he gave his first reactions after being appointed as India's Test captain. During the interview Gill spoke about the upcoming England series and talked about how India have the blueprint to win matches and series not just in India but in away tours too.

“Yes, it's one thing to be able to deliver and execute, but because we have that blueprint, we know how to tour away from home and win matches and series. My favorite series that I played was also a five test match series when England came to India. And I think there's a different essence when you're playing a five test match series. It's long, it's mentally and physically very challenging. And I think that's the most exciting part about test cricket, because there are different areas and aspects that it challenges you at. It's not one dimensional,” said Shubman Gill during the interview.

New Look Indian Team To Travel To England