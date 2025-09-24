Updated 24 September 2025 at 10:53 IST
India Test Squad Announcement For West Indies to Happen Today; Manav Suthar Likely to Get Picked
India vs West Indies: The squad for the upcoming two Tests versus West Indies is likely to happen today. Ajit Agarkar is likely to address the media after the announcement.
India vs West Indies: Speculations were that the Test squad for the two games against West Indies would be announced on September 23 or 24. The announcement did not happen yesterday, which means it happens today. As per reports, chief selector Ajit Agarkar would announce the squad and then he will address the media as well.
Bumrah Makes Himself Available
It is learnt that Jasprit Bumrah has conveyed to the board that he is available for selection. The senior selection committee virtually met on Wednesday afternoon to pick a 15-member India squad. The announcement is a much-awaited one as it would be interesting to see if players like Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal get picked or not. Even Sarfaraz Khan would be hoping to return to the Test side.
Manav Suthar in Line For Spot
Rising left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar has emerged as a candidate for a spot in the Test side. The 23-year-old from Rajasthan has caught the eye of the selectors with his fine performances for the 'A' side. Suthar returned figures of 28-4-93-5 on on the opening day to put his side in a dominating position by rattling of the Australian batting lineup.
A BCCI source confirmed that selectors are keen to fast-track the promising spinner. “He’s been on the radar for some time and the way he bowled against a strong Australia A batting unit has only strengthened his case. The idea is to start grooming him alongside senior spinners like Ravindra Jadeja,” the source said.
Interesting to see if the selectors are ready to trust him or will make him wait for a Test call-up.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 10:48 IST