Sanju Samson Headache For India Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match vs Bangladesh; Coach Says 'Looking For a No. 5'

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is a top-order batter and that means his mind functions differently. It is difficult for a top-order batter to play in the middle-order and that is exactly what happened to Samson against Pakistan in their first Super 4 game at the Asia Cup. All he could muster was 13 runs off 17 balls. The time he was there in the middle, he seemed to be struggling and that is exactly what India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted. He said that Samson is still getting used to that role.

‘Still figuring out how to play that role’

“Yeah, I think he has had two decent chances. And I think he is still figuring out how to play that role. I think the wicket also got a little bit tired in the Pakistan game,” ten Doeschate told reporters.

“But certainly with the way Shubman and Abi are going at the top, and with your captain batting at No. 3, and the way Tilak has played, we are looking for a No. 5. We believe Sanju is the best man for the job. I have no doubt he will figure out how to play that role in the future,” he added.

India Eye Final Berth

When India take on Bangladesh, they would eye a win.