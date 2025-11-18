India Tightens Grip On Spin Strategy Before Setting Off For Guwahati Clash Against South Africa: Report

Sai Sudharsan walks with a bat during a practice session ahead of the first test match between India and South Africa, in Kolkata | Image: AP

After being out bowled by South Africa, India's middle-order batters looked laser-focused in the optional training they took up in Kolkata. The second IND vs SA match has become super-crucial for the hosts to win, and they are checking all their boxes before travelling to Assam.

Team India suffered a significant upset following their defeat to South Africa in Kolkata. On the turning track of Eden Gardens, the Indian batters struggled to deliver against the Proteas Men and fell short of 30 runs during the chase.

Focus On Spin Intensifies As India Prepare To Leave For Guwahati

A few days after Team India's defeat to South Africa at Eden Gardens, some cricketers underwent an optional training session in Kolkata before jetting off for Guwahati, Assam. The middle-order batters spent just over two hours in the nets as they honed their skills.

Indian cricketers like Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were actively involved in the training, with Sudharsan training invariably on Tuesday, as per Cricbuzz.

Dhruv Jurel followed a focused pattern as he played with only his left pad on. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak performed short throwdowns, and the batter focused on reverse-sweeps, the report added.

Sai Sudharsan started with Washington Sundar's off-spin deliveries for 30 minutes and then bowled to Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel. Sudharsan also faced some fast bowling from Akash Deep and was primarily focused on his front-foot play.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir also called Sai for a brief chat from behind the stumps, where he spoke to him about his front foot play. He also focused on spin during training.

Notably, Sai Sudharsan's involvement in the second Test will depend on Shubman Gill, who was recently discharged from the hospital after suffering a neck issue.

India Aims For A Series Draw In Guwahati Test

The ACA Stadium in Guwahati would be an unexplored domain, as India has never played a Test match in Assam. The Men in Blue will arrive in the state capital on Wednesday and undergo two days of training to get accustomed to the conditions.

South Africa's spin impact will be a key aspect that the Indian batters would look to tackle. With the visitors picking up an unassailable 0-1 lead, India are locked in to clinch a victory in Assam.