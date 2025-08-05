India To Be In Action Soon After The High-Octane Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series, Here's The Team's Full Schedule For The Last Five Months Of 2025

After an action-packed 2025 so far, cricketing action for the Indian team will stop for a few days. This year in many ways has been pretty bittersweet for the players of the Indian team. India started the year by conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade. After a month, they went on to lift the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership, and now they fought hard on English soil and levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against Ben Stokes' England.

Both India and England won two matches each in the recently concluded India vs England series, and now the focus will gradually shift towards white-ball cricket and India's preparations for the T20 World Cup that is to be played next year.

Here's India's Schedule From September to December 2025

Asia Cup 2025 (Only Group Stage Matches)

September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai

India vs UAE in Dubai September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan in Dubai September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi

West Indies Tour of India

October 2 to October 6: 1st Test in Ahmedabad

1st Test in Ahmedabad October 10 to October 14: 2nd Test in Delhi

India's Tour To Australia

October 19: 1st ODI in Perth

1st ODI in Perth October 23: 2nd ODI in Adelaide

2nd ODI in Adelaide October 25: 3rd ODI in Sydney

3rd ODI in Sydney October 29: 1st T20I in Canberra

1st T20I in Canberra October 31: 2nd T20I in Melbourne

2nd T20I in Melbourne November 2: 3rd T20I in Hobart

3rd T20I in Hobart November 6: 4th T20I in Gold Coast

4th T20I in Gold Coast November 8: 5th T20I in Brisbane

South Africa Tour of India

November 14 to November 18: 1st Test in Kolkata

1st Test in Kolkata November 22 to November 26: 2nd Test in Guwahati

2nd Test in Guwahati November 30: 1st ODI in Ranchi

1st ODI in Ranchi December 3: 2nd ODI in Raipur

2nd ODI in Raipur December 6: 3rd ODI in Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI in Visakhapatnam December 9: 1st T20I in Cuttack

1st T20I in Cuttack December 11: 2nd T20I in Mullanpur

2nd T20I in Mullanpur December 14: 3rd T20I in Dharamsala

3rd T20I in Dharamsala December 17: 4th T20I in Lucknow

4th T20I in Lucknow December 19: 5th T20I in Ahmedabad

Indian Test Team Set to Host West Indies and South Africa