India To Be In Action Soon After The High-Octane Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series, Here's The Team's Full Schedule For The Last Five Months Of 2025

Updated 5 August 2025 at 13:00 IST
After an action-packed 2025 so far, cricketing action for the Indian team will stop for a few days. This year in many ways has been pretty bittersweet for the players of the Indian team. India started the year by conceding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade. After a month, they went on to lift the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership, and now they fought hard on English soil and levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against Ben Stokes' England.
Both India and England won two matches each in the recently concluded India vs England series, and now the focus will gradually shift towards white-ball cricket and India's preparations for the T20 World Cup that is to be played next year.
Shubman Gill's Team India will now play their next series in the month of October. India will host West Indies in two Test matches that will be played in Ahmedabad and Delhi. South Africa will also visit India for a full tour and will play two Test matches in Kolkata and Guwahati.
Published 5 August 2025 at 12:59 IST