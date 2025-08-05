'He Could Be Your No.1 Test Bowler': R. Ashwin Urges Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill To Address The Biggest Concern Around Mohammed Siraj

IND vs ENG: Five matches, 185.3 overs, and 1113 balls - this is how much Mohammed Siraj has bowled in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. In a day and age where workload has become a huge issue and a topic of debate in the cricketing fraternity, Mohammed Siraj's relentless effort and his capability to roll his arm over in all five Test matches should be labeled as superhuman.

Ravichandran Ashwin Highlights The Unspoken Concern Around Siraj

Bowling 1113 deliveries in a five-match Test series is not a cakewalk, not by any measure. During the five-match Test series, there were many days when the playing conditions were severely hot, and the Indian team had to toil hard for wickets for the entire day. Mohammed Siraj bowled his fastest spell on the last day of the last IND vs ENG Test match. He did not complain about running in; he did not utter a word about workload and kept on delivering what the captain and the team expected out of him.

After India's iconic win at the Oval, ex-India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about how Siraj's workload needs to be talked about. "We failed to recognize Mohammed Siraj. The time has come to recognize him now. He is also growing old. It is important for the team management to rest him as well from inconsequential matches. He could be your No. 1 Test bowler; he could be your go-to Test bowler. We have to rebuild the bowling attack," said Ashwin while speaking on his YouTube channel.

'Bazball' Crumbles Against Mohammed Siraj

The star India pacer ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the highest wicket-taker. Mohammed Siraj clinched 23 wickets in the series at an average of 32.43. The pacer did concede 746 runs, but he also claimed a 4-fer and two five-fors. The recently concluded IND vs ENG Test series has been a great endorsement for the longest format of the game, and it will go down in the pages of history.