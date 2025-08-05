Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel And Prasidh Krishna React To Viral Visuals Of Gautam Gambhir's Celebration After India Paint The Oval Blue

IND vs ENG: Test cricket was at its very best in the recently concluded inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. All five Test matches in the series, going down to the wire, were nothing but a great endorsement for the longest format of the game. On the very last day of this five-match Test series, England needed 35 runs and India needed four wickets to win. The equation was simple for both teams, and what happened next will always be a part of history.

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Into Wild Celebration After India's Oval Heroics

India's woes in Test cricket have finally ended. Shubman Gill and his team defied all odds and answered all the critics by leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The five-match Test series was at one point considered a cakewalk for England, considering the fiery brand of cricket they play, but the young Indian team had other ideas.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was peppered with drama and good cricketing moments, but the last day of the series was nothing but the icing on the cake. Mohammed Siraj, who had dropped Harry Brook in the second session of the Oval Test, brought his A-game to the table and clinched three English wickets to seal the match for India and deny England their series win.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Gautam Gambhir breaking into wild celebration with India's coaching staff after Siraj disrupted Gus Atkinson's stumps. The Indian head coach showed raw emotions as his team leveled the series after a herculean effort. Interestingly, members of the Indian team, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar, reacted to the video and dropped heartwarming comments for the coach and the team.

Juel, Prasidh and Washington react to Gautam Gambhir's celebration video | Instagram/@indiancricketteam

India Leaves England Behind in the WTC Standings

The final-day victory at The Oval will always be memorable for the Indian team and its fans. India not only leveled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series but also left England behind in the updated World Test Championship (WTC) standings.