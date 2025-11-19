Updated 19 November 2025 at 19:50 IST
India To Miss Key Pace Firepower As Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya May Skip South Africa ODIs: Report
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah may skip India’s ODI series vs South Africa, with Pandya recovering from injury, and both pacers managing workload with the 2026 T20 World Cup in focus.
The Indian cricket team will not have two of its premier fast-bowling options for its next assignment against South Africa. Pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya and ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah may skip India's One-Day assignment against South Africa.
Hardik Pandya is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is on the road to recovery. He had sustained a quadriceps injury in the Asia Cup tournament in the UAE and had to miss out on the summit clash.
The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan and successfully defended the title, becoming the undisputed champions of Asia.
Hardik Pandya To Primarily Focus On The T20I Format
Given that the roads are leading towards the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026, pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya may prioritise the shortest format for now. He could miss out on the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa due to workload management.
The report further added that the BCCI medical staff and Hardik would keep their focus on T20Is.
"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines.
"As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," a BCCI source said to PTI on condition of anonymity.
Hardik Pandya is expected to make his competitive comeback with Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to assess his match readiness and fitness.
Jasprit Bumrah Expected To Miss South Africa ODIs As Well
Just like Hardik Pandya, talismanic fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah may also miss out on Team India's One-Day assignment against South Africa.
The reports have specified that the frontline pacer for India will be rested due to workload management for the fast bowlers.
Bumrah is expected to be in action for Team India in the second Test match against the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas Men. He did a solid job with the ball in the Kolkata Test, but the hosts fell 30 runs short of the target.
The second India vs South Africa Test match will take place on November 21 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 19:47 IST