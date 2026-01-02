Sai Sudharsan Suffers Rib Fracture During Vijay Hazare Trophy Outing, Begins Recovery At BCCI CoE: Report

Young India batter Sai Sudharsan has sustained a major setback after fracturing his rib while in action in domestic cricket.

The red-ball cricketer for India injured himself during a diving attempt to reach the crease during a match between Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 26.

Sai Sudharsan Suffers Rib Fracture During VHT Outing, Checks In At BCCI CoE

According to TOI Sports, Sai Sudharsan has checked into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is undergoing a rehabilitation process.

CT scans showed that Sai Sudharsan has a "slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib." The 24-year-old Indian batter also has a prior history of injury to his rib cage while batting in the nets a week ago.

"Sai reported to the CoE on December 29 with a history of injury to the right side of the rib cage sustained while diving during a run between the wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 26.

"He had a prior incident involving the same region approximately a week earlier while batting in the nets, when he was struck by the ball. A follow-up CT scan revealed a slender, undisplaced fracture of the anterior cortex of the right seventh rib," the source stated, as per the report.

Sai Sudharsan has had a tough start to his India career so far, scoring 302 runs in six Test matches and putting up 127 across three ODI outings.

The injury setback may rule him out of further domestic outings for India, but the chances for him to start for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 remain intact.

Sai Sudharsan Begins Rehab Process With Lower-Body Training

At the BCCI CoE, Sai Sudharsan has already begun training his lower-body strength and conditioning while protecting the upper body as the injury heals with time.

Reports further state that Sudharsan will begin training the upper body "once acute symptoms settle over the next 7-10 days."