India Topple South Africa In Dharamshala To Secure 2-1 Series Lead With Convincing Seven-Wicket Victory

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India secured a convincing seven-wicket victory over South Africa, making a quick turnaround in the competition. Following the defeat in the second T20I at New Changidarh, the Men in Blue rapidly picked up pace and clinched some key momentum in the series.

The hosts now have the series momentum, picking up a 2-1 lead in the T20I series with two matches remaining.

India's strong start with the ball helped them seize momentum early on. A firm bowling display restricted the Proteas Men to a chaseable target. During the chase, India kept things risk-free, and even though some wickets fell, they managed to chase down the target with ease.

India Start Things Off Brilliantly Against South Africa In Dharamshala

India pulled off a heroic start with the ball as early dismissals put them right on top. South Africa struggled with the bat as the hosts' bowling unit made it difficult for them to continue their spell.

Arshdeep Singh started with the wickets of Reeza Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram, shaking up the top-order. Harshit Rana was also impressive with the dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis.

Hardik Pandya secured his 100th T20I wicket by dismissing Tristan Stubbs. The middle-order was also left rattled, with Varun Chakaravarthy bowling out Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen. Shivam Dube also chipped in with the dismissal of Corbin Bosch.

Aiden Markram was the sole positive as he carried the innings to some extent. The SA slipper went guns blazing with a 46-ball 61 before being taken down.

In the end, Kuldeep Yadav picked up the remaining scalps and continued his impressive run with the ball. He dismissed Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman, with South Africa scoring a low-par 117 in 20 overs.

Men In Blue Chase Down Target With Ease, Secure Seven-Wicket Win

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a decent start for India in the competition. A 60-run stand helped them gain early stability with the bat. Abhishek put up a firm 18-ball 35, while Shubman posted 28 runs on the scoreboard.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav tried to break the shackles by scoring two consecutive boundaries. But he was dismissed as well and was unable to break free of the rut in poor form.